‘Assassin’s Creed Origins’ to Feature Education Mode

People who think video games rot your brain will have one fewer game to support their argument in 2018. Ubisoft announced Assassin’s Creed Origins will receive a free update next year, called Discovery Tour by Assassin’s Creed: Ancient Egypt. With it, players will be given free reign to travel all around the Ancient Egypt created for the game, without goals or time limits.

Discovery Tour will be an educational mode, a sort of lightly guided virtual tour. Players will have access to information provided by historians that will fill them in on the real history behind the game’s story.

History has always been an important part of the Assassin’s Creed series. This time, Ubisoft is taking their dedication to historical accuracy to the next level. By adding a purely educational mode, they are potentially opening up the game for uses beyond basic play. It’s not outside the realm of possibility to imagine Assassin’s Creed Origins being used in classrooms to provide students with an interactive, fun way to learn details about a fascinating part of history. If the mode is successful, perhaps other game series will follow their lead.

Assassin’s Creed Origins launches on October 27 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Look forward to Discovery Tour launching sometime next year.