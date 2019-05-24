Assassin’s Creed Symphony – “World Tour”

UBISOFT and MGP Live present Assassin’s Creed Symphony! This exciting multimedia concert combines a live 80-piece orchestra and choir, cutting edge technology, special effects and stunning footage from over a decade of Assassin’s Creed.

Relive the best moment of the AC saga with reimagined iconic tracks from composers such as Jesper Kyd, Lorne Balfe, Brian Tyler, Austin Wintory, Sarah Schachner, Winifred Phillips, Elitsa Alexandrova, Chris Tilton, Ryan Amon, and The Flight.

This concert is a must-see for all Assassin’s Creed fans.