Assassin’s Creed to Become an Animated Series From Producer Adi Shankar

Filmmaker Adi Shankar’s soon-to-be-released Netflix series, Castlevania, is already looking like it might be a winner — not a high bar to clear when it comes to video game adaptations, but still, noteworthy. The outspoken producer isn’t resting on his laurels, however, and he recently announced his next project: an animated take on the Assassin’s Creed series.

Apparently, Shankar is a big fan, and it sounds like Assassin’s Creed has a special place in his heart. Shankar expressed the following in a Facebook post;

I’m happy to let you guys know that I’ve selected my next project! I played the first edition of Assassin’s Creed the year I moved to Los Angeles to pursue my dream. At that moment I knew absolutely no one in the industry and could never have imagined that one day Ubisoft would ask me to take the world of Assassin’s Creed and create an original story set in it as an anime series. If anyone tells you not to follow your passion in life they are wrong.

Shankar refers to it as an “anime” series, but no word yet on whether the series will actually be animated in Japan. It does sound like this is still in early development, so we’re unlikely to see it anytime soon. We don’t even know what form it will take: Another Netflix series? Something direct-to-video? It’s up in the air, but Shankar is a talented filmmaker and a passionate gamer, so this project has a decent chance of succeeding.

Assassin’s Creed has graced the world of animation before, in the form of Assassin’s Creed: Embers, a CG-animated film released in 2011, as well as a short film directed by Rob Zombie to support Assassin’s Creed: Unity. It was also a feature film in 2016 starring Michael Fassbender.

Shankar’s Castlevania launches July 7 on Netflix.