Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland – Spellbinding New Adventure Out Now

The engaging role-playing game invites players on a magical journey across mythical Arland, as the young heroine, Lulua, sets out on an epic adventure in hopes of uncovering the secrets of her family’s homeland.

Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland continues the story of the fan-favorite Arland Trilogy, set several years after the happenings of the popular 2012 title: Atelier Meruru : The Apprentice of Arland. Fans familiar with the series will instantly be brought back to the nostalgic land they love through Lulua, the aspiring alchemist in training who discovers an ancient codex and awakens an ancient power within.

As Lulua sets out on her journey of discovery and alchemist knowledge, she must unravel the riddles of the codex, all the while attempting to master the basics of the Atelier series: exploration, synthesis, and battle. On her adventure, Lulua will interact with a compelling cast of companions, with some familiar faces joining the line-up, including: the most renowned alchemist and mother of Lulua, Rorolina Frixell; the ex-apprentice of Rorona and influential alchemist, Totooria Helmold; keen adventurer and private guardian of Totori, Mimi Houllier Von Schwarzlang; and former knight turned chief of the ‘Guardian Force’, Sterkenburg Cranach. The characters come together to tell a story unique to the Atelier Universe, as Lulua embarks on a mission to fulfill her childhood dream of becoming a legendary alchemist and live up to the spells once cast by her mother.