Atlus Announces Three New Persona Games

At its Persona musical celebration today, Atlus announced three new Persona games: Persona Q2, Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night, and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night.

The latter two games join Persona 4: Dancing All Night as musical spinoffs of the main series that match visual novel-style storytelling with rhythm action gameplay. Both dancing games are listed with 2018 release dates in Japan on PS Vita and PS4. No word yet on a Western release.

Persona Q2 was revealed with very little information beyond a logo featuring the Arsene top hat and the catchphrase “Take Your Heart,” which fans will recognize from Persona 5. The previous Persona Q featured super-deformed, cutesy versions of the casts of Persona 3 and 4 in a fanfiction-esque story that brought them together to fight evil. From the logo and catchphrase, it’s safe to assume Persona Q2 will feature Persona 5 characters, but no other information is available. It’s heading to the Nintendo 3DS, but its Japanese release date is currently unknown.

Persona 5 was a huge seller for Atlus, moving 1.8 million copies since its launch in late 2016. It makes sense that Atlus would want to keep the Persona train rolling with more titles in between the bigger, numbered entries.

Check out trailers for Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night to tide yourself over until we learn more.