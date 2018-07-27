‘Banner Saga 3’ Launch Trailer – Available Now

Banner Saga 3 is the final dramatic chapter in the mature, story-driven Viking RPG series, which has won over 20 awards and has been nominated for 4 BAFTA awards. As the world continues to crumble around you, who can you trust, how will you protect your allies and what choices will you make as the Darkness draws near?

“We’re excited to bring the Banner Saga series to its ultimate conclusion on both digital and physical platforms with the forthcoming launch of Banner Saga 3. The Banner Saga has been a labor of love for us all and it’s fitting that we can also bring the franchise together in one pack for console players,” said John Watson, Technical Director of Stoic

Banner Saga 3 launched July 26th, 2018 for PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Mobile platforms are expected to launch later on in the year. Xbox One and PlayStation 4 Trilogy physical editions are available from the 27th July.