‘Battle Princess Madelyn’ Coming Soon

The already highly acclaimed and much lauded, Battle Princess Madelyn is now set for release this fall with the exact release day to be announced VERY shortly.

To mark the finale to the ending of development, which has seen the game presented at many prestigious gaming events, a brand new trailer showing off many of the qualities of Battle Princess Madelyn has been released. Causal Bit Game’s title has not only gained a huge following on social media, but also specialist gaming press, which continues to grow.

Battle Princess Madelyn, developed and created by Causal Bit Games, follows the journey of a young knight in training, Madelyn, and her ghostly pet dog Fritzy. They set out on a journey to save her kingdom and her family from the clutches of an evil wizard.

Set in the vein of Ghouls N’ Ghosts and Wonder Boy 3: The Dragon’s Trap, the instantly classic and familiar gameplay will transport old-school gamers back to their heyday. The self-adjusting difficulty will allow for even the most novice of gamer to pick up and play!

Join Madelyn as she battles through graveyards, swamps, castles, countryside and more! Polished gameplay, breathtaking visuals, jaw-dropping dual soundtracks and epic adventures await!

Features –

Amazingly detailed hand drawn pixel art brought to life by the magical lighting of the Unity Engine.

Two completely different soundtracks to suit your tastes! Classic Arcade FM/PCM to set the hectic pacing, or Modern Orchestrated to set the mood for the scene by Gryzor87 of Maldita Castilla fame!

Battle Princess Madelyn has two modes of game play: Arcade which is fast paced old school action and Story mode for the full adventure experience of questing and the battle princess!

Find all of the collectibles hidden throughout the stages for extra rewards, and additional hidden stages!

10 levels, each of which include up to 5 stages – some of which branch!

Special weapons for special occasions and some of these grant access to secret areas!

An original story written by a professional children’s author.

Battle Madelyn Princes offers the lot…Demons, Bosses, Ghouls ‘N Ghosts!