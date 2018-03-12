Battle Royale on the Go: ‘Fortnite Battle Royale’ Coming to Mobile

Fortnite developer Epic Games announced it is releasing its incredibly popular Battle Royale mode on mobile. It’s coming first to iOS, with an Android version to follow in the next few months.

On phones and tablets, Fortnite is the same 100-player game you know from PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac,” the company said via a blog post. “Same gameplay, same map, same content, same weekly updates.”

On Monday, players will be able to sign up for the Invite Event on iOS. Go to www.fortnite.com to get started.

In a break from its tradition, Sony is actually working with Epic to allow for cross-platform play between PlayStation 4, iOS, Android, PC, and Mac. Of course, Xbox is nowhere to be found on that list. Some things never change.

Mobile players will be able to opt in to play with PC/PS4 players — they won’t all be dumped into one matchmaking queue, per Nick Chester from Epic.

This is hopefully the start of many more games being available on multiple platforms and playable against PlayStation 4 owners. It really does seem to be the direction games in general are going, so Sony should read the room and get on board.