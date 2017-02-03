Battleborn’s 4th Story Op Available Now and 5th Story Op Revealed

2K and Gearbox Software are releasing Battleborn’s fourth Story Operation, “Montana and the Demon Bear” today, as well as revealing the fifth story operation.

Montana and the Demon Bear: In Battleborn’s DLC Story Operation 4, Montana shares the tale of his fearsome encounter with a terrifying Varelsi beast around a campfire, letting players re-live the thrilling events for themselves. This story op also unlocks all-new skins, titles and Legendary Gear pieces, as well as Faction Commander Packs each time players hit max score.

The fifth of five Battleborn DLC Story Operations has also been revealed: Follow the story of Phoebe as she investigates the Eldrid homeworld to help the Battleborn embrace science in “Phoebe and the Heart of Ekkunar.”

Each DLC Story Operation is available with the Season Pass or Digital Deluxe edition upon release or can be purchased individually from the in-game Marketplace for 700 Platinum.