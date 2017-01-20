Battleborn’s Releases 3rd Story Op and New Playable Character – Beatrix

2K and Gearbox Software are releasing Battleborn’s Third Story Operation, “Oscar Mike vs The Battle School” as well as early access to the 30th Battleborn hero, Beatrix as part of the broad, feature-rich Winter Update.

Oscar Mike vs The Battle School: In Battleborn’s DLC Story Operation 3 ($4.99 separately or included in the $19.99 Season Pass), Oscar Mike takes you through the ringer dodging traps, completing obstacles, and fighting through rigorous, satisfying combat.

Beatrix: Precise, deadly, and obsessively hygienic. As a former scientist, Beatrix wields a massive syringe arm to spread debilitating debuffs and disease. A master at manipulating life, her prowess for science combined with her Jennerit ruthlessness makes her one extremely qualified, and extremely dangerous physician. Beatrix will be free for everyone with 47,500 credits earned in-game, or unlocked instantly using a hero key, which is included in the Season Pass.

Join Oscar Mike as he relives his attempt to redeem himself and reverse his exile. Of course, trial by obstacle course is the only acceptable solution. Dodge death, complete objectives, and fight your way through rigorous combat, unlocking new lore, skins, titles, and taunts as you rank up.

