Battletech: Game of Thrones Meets Pacific Rim, in Space..

..as described by Mitch Gitelman, studio manager at Harebrained Schemes. “[Kamea] hires you to do the types of jobs that her standing army can’t do.”

“That is within the context of your larger campaign, of reputation building and working for all the different houses… It’s a wonderful way to get a true, classic Battletech story,” said Jordan Weisman, CEO of Harebrained Schemes and creator the MechWarrior and Battletech universe. “This really opens it up for the player to extend their own story of their mercenary unit, in whichever direction they want to go.”

Battletech is the next generation of turn-based tactical ‘Mech combat. In Battletech, you play as the commander of a mercenary company on the edges of civilized space, negotiating and executing a variety of combat contracts while attempting to keep your ‘Mechwarriors happy and your operations prosperous. The game’s story features the player falling in with the deposed ruler of a noble house and, fighting for either coin or cause, becoming a player in her bid to retake her throne.

“It’s knights and nobility, except instead of knights, it’s giant war machines,” said Mike McCain, game director of Battletech.

In this new video, Jordan Weisman (creator of BattleTech), Mitch Gitelman (Studio Manager) and Mike McCain (Game Director) walk through everything from taking missions, managing your crew, upgrading mechs, and getting the money that pays for it all.

Battletech will be available for PC and Mac, at a suggested retail price of $39.99. Linux will be added post-launch.