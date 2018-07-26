‘Battlezone: Combat Commander’ Multiplayer Mode Free To Play This Weekend

Independent UK studio Rebellion has announced that Battlezone: Combat Commander’s thrilling multiplayer mode will be FREE this weekend.

Starting today and running until Monday 30th July, everyone is welcome to download and play the multiplayer mode for the Battlezone 2 remaster on GOG and Steam. Supporting online and local play, up to 14 players can battle it out in the hybrid first-person tank shooter and real-time strategy classic. There’s never been a better time to try Battlezone: Combat Commander, with community-modded maps helping its multiplayer evolve and break new boundaries.

To celebrate the news, Battlezone: 98 Redux, Battlezone: Combat Commander, and Rebellion’s VR remake of the original Battlezone will be on sale for the length of the free weekend at up to 75% off!

Battlezone: Combat Commander has proved a hit with fans and critics alike. Earning “very positive” reviews on Steam and described as an “inspired mix of first-person shooter and real-time strategy” by Metro, it’s a must-have for all strategy fans.