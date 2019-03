BEAT COP IS AVAILABLE NOW on Nintendo Switch!

Beat Cop is a retro, pixel art style adventure set in New York, inspired by ’80s cop shows. You are Jack Kelly and you’ve been framed for murder. Now as a regular beat cop you have to find out, who did that. Expect thick crime story, a lot of black humor and all the other things you can find on the streets of Brooklyn.

