Behind-the-Scenes are Revealed for ‘Another Sight’ Gameplay

Pioneering Italian games developer, Lunar Great Wall Studios (www.lgwstudios.com) is delighted to share the latest behind-the-scenes video from Another Sight which is due to launch on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch later this year, showing gameplay for the first time.

Exploring the themes behind the game and highlighting the influences that have brought the game to life, this latest video features commentary from CEO and Founder of Lunar Great Wall Studios – Marco Ponte as well as Creative Director for the game Andrea Basilio. Featuring a first look at gameplay, characters and setting for Another Sight, this latest behind-the-scenes video is a real eye-opener for fans.

Created with heart, culture and character, Another Sight is the story of Kit and Hodge. Whilst exploring the London Underground during its construction in 1899, Kit, a bold teenager is caught in a tunnel collapse. When Kit wakes up, her sight is gone, and she’s left helpless in the dark world below London. Hodge, a mysterious cat finds Kit, and becomes her companion on a journey through a surreal fantasy adventure, influenced by Neil Gaiman’s Neverwhere.

Together, Kit and Hodge will help each other explore the unknown as Hodge becomes Kits eyes, presenting a beautiful and unique world as they tackle environments and solve intriguing puzzles. As their bond grows, the pair will uncover a hidden society of the world’s greatest inventors and artistic minds such as Claude Monet, Nikola Tesla and other long-past cultural icons.

Another Sight Gameplay Features:

EMOTIVE DRIVEN – A story about a girl and her cat companion on a journey beyond sight and the real. A tale of warmth and intrigue is woven throughout the adventure, touching on trust, companionship and losing what we take for granted. Innovative gameplay and a story of heart is galvanized by a soundscape given life to by a symphonic orchestra to accent memorable moments between Kit, Hodge and the journey they’re on.

MASTERS OF THE PAST – Throughout the journey, Kit and Hodge will meet virtuoso artists such as Claude Monet and other cultural historical figures from the past, learning more about the world and dangers it presents. Each encounter visually impacts the world, taking on aesthetics of each creative movement from the famous characters Kit and Hodge meet

STORY WOVEN GAMEPLAY – Use the unique abilities of each character to help Kit and Hodge traverse the world and overcome environmental challenges. Kit and Hodge can split up to investigate different areas of the locale that the other may not be able to reach, with both Kit and Hodge perceiving the world in very different ways, opening up different possibilities for overcoming their adventure.

Another Sight launches in 2018 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.