Bethesda Announces Release Dates for Slew of VR Games

For VR fans that own Playstation VR or HTC Vive (sorry Oculus), Bethesda has some good news. Three of its games are being VR-ified, and they’re hitting your systems this year.

Quakecon, running August 24-27 this year, has playable demos of three Bethesda classics rebuilt for VR: Skyrim VR, Doom VFR, and Fallout 4 VR. Bethesda also announced official release dates:

Skyrim VR – November 17 for PSVR

Doom VFR – December 1 for PSVR and HTC Vive

Fallout 4 VR – December 12 for HTC Vive

Bethesda was quick to point out that the exclusivity of Fallout 4 on Vive is temporary, and the game seems likely to come to other platforms in the not-too-distant future.

No specific announcement was made regarding Oculus Rift versions of any of these games, though it would be surprising if such an announcement never happened. Exclusivity windows are the bane of many a gamer’s existence, but hopefully we won’t have to wait too long for full availability of these classics across all platforms.