Bioshock Celebrates 10th Anniversary With $200 Collector’s Edition

Branden Johnson
Tue, Aug 22

It’s hard to believe, but Bioshock debuted 10 years ago, and 2K Games is marking the occasion with the Bioshock 10th Anniversary Collector’s Edition.

Retailing for $200, it includes remastered versions of all three Bioshock games (Bioshock, Bioshock 2, and Bioshock Infinite) along with all the games’ downloadable content — with the exception of Bioshock 2’s multiplayer. But making it worth your 200 bucks is an 11-inch statue featuring a Big Daddy and a Little Sister, based on the original Bioshock’s unforgettable box art. The statue’s lights flash, and the Big Daddy’s drill is motorized. It’s a striking piece.

Each copy comes with a numbered certificate of authenticity, which means this is a very limited edition collection. It will only be sold in the U.S. at Gamestop and the 2K Store. Preorders are up now for $199.99.

If you’re not interested in the collectible statue, the collection of games themselves can be purchased for a much more reasonable price, ranging right now from $24.99 to $29.99 at most major retailers, and digitally, as well.

