Bioshock Celebrates 10th Anniversary With $200 Collector’s Edition

It’s hard to believe, but Bioshock debuted 10 years ago, and 2K Games is marking the occasion with the Bioshock 10th Anniversary Collector’s Edition.

Retailing for $200, it includes remastered versions of all three Bioshock games (Bioshock, Bioshock 2, and Bioshock Infinite) along with all the games’ downloadable content — with the exception of Bioshock 2’s multiplayer. But making it worth your 200 bucks is an 11-inch statue featuring a Big Daddy and a Little Sister, based on the original Bioshock’s unforgettable box art. The statue’s lights flash, and the Big Daddy’s drill is motorized. It’s a striking piece.

Each copy comes with a numbered certificate of authenticity, which means this is a very limited edition collection. It will only be sold in the U.S. at Gamestop and the 2K Store. Preorders are up now for $199.99.

If you’re not interested in the collectible statue, the collection of games themselves can be purchased for a much more reasonable price, ranging right now from $24.99 to $29.99 at most major retailers, and digitally, as well.