Bless Unleashed Gameplay

If you’re looking to learn more about Bless Unleashed‘s gameplay, make sure to take a look at this new Gameplay Overview trailer and get ready to make them pray!

Bless Unleashed is the premier next-generation MMORPG, coming first to XBOX.

Built for mature audiences, Bless Unleashed takes players on an epic multiplayer journey across a vibrant persistent world, and tasks the brave with battling – and surviving – vicious, lethal monsters that inhabit this untamed landscape.

The most visually stunning MMORPG for console. Unparalleled graphics made possible by Unreal 4.

Deeply rewarding combo-driven gameplay mechanics and persistent progression book-end an experience handcrafted for online play. An open persistent world challenges players to survive a menagerie of mythical beasts… and each other. Integrated PVP provides danger at every turn.

Bless Unleashed is coming soon to Xbox One.