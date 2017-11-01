Bloodborne Comic Coming Next February

Playstation 4 exclusive and heir to the Dark Souls gameplay formula, Bloodborne, is getting its own comic series starting next February. Bloodborne: The Death of Sleep will be published by Titan Comics, who previously gave us Dark Souls and Dishonored in comic form.

The Bloodborne series will be written by Alex Kot, comics writer (Generation Gone and Zero) and Bloodborne superfan.

Bloodborne is one of my all-time favorite games. I put close to two hundred hours into playing it and researching its universe, and that was before I even knew there would be a comic — I was obsessed,” Kot said via press release. “I am honored to be working within the Bloodborne universe. There will be mystery, the weird, the eerie, the horrific and the bloody — and there will be an undercurrent of decaying romanticism, walking hand in hand with brain-mashing, soul-cleaving action, together ascending towards the Blood Moon as drawn by the talented and depraved Piotr Kowalski.”

The series promises to reveal more secrets of the cursed city of Yharnam, the main locale of the game. The story will follow a nameless hunter who seeks to escape the horrors of the city and put an end to the cycle of nightmares for which Yharnam is known.