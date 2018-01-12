“BRAWL” – The Most Explosive Nintendo Switch Game Is Available Now!

Are you ready to face your darkest fears… with a bomb in your hand?

Step into the darkness of The Emporium with 8 unique characters, each with a rich back story and a surprising plot-twist. Fight your way to the end using different play styles, from pure brutality as a Wrestler to hiding in shadows as an elusive Thief.

Play with up to 4 players on Multiplayer Mode with 20+ interactive maps. Fight against your opponents and environmental hazards in 6 game modes, featuring Sumo, Color Domination and Classic Brawl.

The Brawl game was launched today on Nintendo Switch in the US at a price of $9.99 and will be released on January 19th in Europe and Australia