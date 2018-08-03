‘Brawlout’ Announces Release Date

A new challenger has appeared in the platform fighter arena!

Brawlout is the party fighting game, with couch and online play modes, blending platform fighter mechanics and traditional fighting game play into a stylish and fluid battle royale.

Pre-orders at http://preorder.brawlout.com/ps4 + Exclusive bonuses!

Joining the existing ranks of Guacamelee! & Hyper Light Drifter, meet the two newest combatants: Yooka-Laylee (coming Aug 21st) and Dead Cells (coming this Fall)!

Brawlout launches August 21st.