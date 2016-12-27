Brett Favre Returns To ‘Madden NFL 17’

The Gunslinger is back, this time in Madden Ultimate Team!

Brett Favre, the Hall of Fame Gunslinger, is making his return to the Madden NFL franchise, this time in Madden Ultimate Team!

Find multiple version of Brett, as well as Solo Challenges that highlight some of the greatest moments of his illustrious career. Favre’s return to Madden allows players to rewrite history and take their Ultimate Team all the way.

The three-time NFL MVP was known for his quick release, throwing motion, and velocity. Gunslinger Ability Chemistry embodies Favre perfectly and makes a serious impact on the field. (Limited Edition and Master Only)