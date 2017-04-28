Bundle Stars Launches Budget-Friendly Virtual Reality Games Bundle

Are you the proud owner of a VR headset? Are you looking for enjoyable new games to play, without breaking the bank?

Immerse yourself in 10 great Steam games for your Windows PC, with the first ever virtual reality bundle from Bundle Stars. All you need is an HTC Vive or Oculus Rift VR headset, and a free Steam account.

The Pure VR Bundle is available now, with 10 VR-compatible Steam games for just $4.99. That’s a discount of more than 90% off the normal retail price of the games.

Pure VR Bundle includes the following 10 Steam games. All games are VR-only, except Felt Tip Circus.

God Of Arrows VR

VR Ping Pong*

King Kaiju*

Thirst VR

Hoops VR

VRNinja*

Bomb U!

Tower Island: Explore, Discover and Disassemble

Sky Jac

Felt Tip Circus

*Denotes a title that includes Steam trading cards