Bungie Backs Down: ‘Destiny 2’ Will Roll Back Requirement for DLC Purchase

We reported last week that Bungie had effectively locked previously accessible Destiny 2 endgame content behind a newly constructed DLC paywall, meaning a player would need to purchase the new Curse of Osiris expansion to access things like the Prestige Raid. Now, however, Bungie has decided to roll that decision back.

“With Curse of Osiris now live, it’s clear that we’ve made some mistakes with how we have handled content access,” Bungie said in a blog post. They detailed their plans going forward:

The Prestige Leviathan Raid will have its power level requirement reduced back down to 300. Rewards will drop in value to match.

The Trials of the Nine will only require Curse of Osiris when a Curse of Osiris map is used.

The Prestige Nightfall will remain a Curse of Osiris exclusive. However, normal Nightfall missions will only require Curse of Osiris if a Curse of

Osiris map is used.

Time-limited events will be available to all players.

Bungie has learned quite a few important lessons with the troubles it’s faced with both Destiny and Destiny 2. Hopefully those lessons stick, and we can look forward to smooth sailing through the rest of the still-to-come Destiny 2 content.