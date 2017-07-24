Bungie Extending Destiny 2 Open Beta by Two Days

If you were worried you missed your chance to jump on board the Destiny 2 Open Beta this past weekend, this news is for you. Bungie announced it is extending the beta by two days. It will now end Tuesday, July 25 at 6 PM PDT.

Destiny 2 PS4 pre-order customers were granted early access to the beta on July 18, and it became fully accessible to everyone on July 21.

Bungie hopes to use the extra time to gather more user feedback and continue service testing. Due to the nature of game development, the build that beta players are playing is already several months old. But feedback from players is already paving the way for big improvements in the game.

Beta Design Lead at Bungie, Rob Engeln, had this to say:

“We too felt that ammo (especially power ammo) was too scarce in PvE. In addition to re-tuning the drop rates, we built a system that guarantees power ammo drops for you and your Fireteam from certain enemies, giving power weapons a more reliable and predictable role in your arsenal. Other areas where we’ve made significant tuning changes include grenade effectiveness in PvE, Boss vitality, and weapon damage against non-player combatants.”

Destiny 2 is scheduled to launch September 6. Be sure to check out our first impressions of the Destiny 2 beta here.