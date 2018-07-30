Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Multiplayer Beta Details & Trailer

Begin your dive into the deepest, most-tactical Black Ops Multiplayer to date before launch. The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Multiplayer Beta arrives on August 3rd, first on PS4.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us at Treyarch because – not only are we putting more content into players’ hands earlier than ever before – we get to break new ground by hosting two separate Beta experiences,” said Co-Studio Head Dan Bunting. “Games are better when they’re a result of a dialogue with our community. Not only does it improve the game’s quality, but it allows us to respond to player feedback and custom-craft the experience to how players engage most with the game. We want launch day to be a celebration that players around the world can enjoy together, and we know it won’t stop there – we will always work tirelessly to improve, grow, and evolve the game beyond launch.”

Details:

PlayStation 4 (Starts: August 3 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 6 at 10am/PT)

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 13 at 10am/PT)

PC Beta Early Access (Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT) *PC exclusively on Battle.Net

PC Open Beta (Starts: August 11 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 13 at 10am/PT)

All participants in the Beta will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind calling card that they can proudly display. And for every player that achieves max rank in the Beta, they will earn a Permanent Unlock Token to apply to any piece of Create-a-Class content when the game comes out.