Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Zombies: Blood of the Dead

Relive the undead legacy with this reimagined fan-favorite Zombies experience.

“Blood of the Dead” takes the classic Zombies heroes — Richtofen, Dempsey, Takeo and Nikolai – on a journey to a secret laboratory beneath the iconic Alcatraz Penitentiary. Encountering a familiar enemy Hell-bent on imprisoning them for all eternity, the Primis crew quickly realize that the future predicted by the Kronorium – the future they sought to secure – is now in serious jeopardy.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 delivers the biggest Day 1 Zombies offering ever with three full experiences at launch: IX, Voyage of Despair, and Blood of the Dead. With an exciting new adventure and a brand-new cast of characters, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Zombies will feature the deep gameplay and Easter eggs that its fans have come to expect.