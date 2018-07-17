Video Games

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Zombies: Chaos Story Trailer

Julie Burke
Tue, Jul 17

Scarlett Rhodes is out to solve her eccentric father’s mysterious disappearance. With the help of three loyal outcasts, she’ll fight waves of the undead and uncover a prized relic wielding an extraordinary power that threatens all of humanity.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 delivers the biggest Day 1 Zombies offering ever with three full experiences at launch: IX, Voyage of Despair, and Blood of the Dead. With an exciting new adventure and a brand-new cast of characters, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Zombies will feature the deep gameplay and Easter eggs that its fans have come to expect.

You may also like

Advertisement