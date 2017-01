Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare’s first DLC pack, ‘Sabotage’ delivers four, all-new MP maps including Dominion – a re-imagining of the Modern Warfare 2 fan-favorite Afghan. Neon, the “Z”-shaped digital city. Noir, Brooklyn at night. And Renaissance, the idyllic canals of Venice, Italy.

Sabotage arrives first on PlayStation 4 on January 31st.

