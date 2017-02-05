Video Games

Call of Duty Launches First DLC for Infinite Warfare

Call of Duty just launched their first DLC for Infinite Warfare called Sabotage.

It includes a great new Zombies map called Rave in the Redwood, which is set in a 90s horror movie setting during a rave. It includes some great music. See below for tracklist.

The Prodigy
Your Love

Aphex Twin
Digeridoo

Stereo MCs
Elevate my Mind

Alien Sex Fiend
Now Im Feeling Zombiefied

SL2
On A Ragga Tip 2009

John Beltran
Blue World

Future Sound of London
Papua New Guinea

The Crystal Method
Busy Child

Rabbit In The Moon
Out of Body Experience ( Phase 3: Burning Spear)

Electrotet
I Love You

Joey Beltram
Energy Flash

Second Phase
Mentasm

Tournesol
Interplanetary Zonecheck​

