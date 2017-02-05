Call of Duty Launches First DLC for Infinite Warfare

Call of Duty just launched their first DLC for Infinite Warfare called Sabotage.

It includes a great new Zombies map called Rave in the Redwood, which is set in a 90s horror movie setting during a rave. It includes some great music. See below for tracklist.

The Prodigy

Your Love

Aphex Twin

Digeridoo

Stereo MCs

Elevate my Mind

Alien Sex Fiend

Now Im Feeling Zombiefied

SL2

On A Ragga Tip 2009

John Beltran

Blue World

Future Sound of London

Papua New Guinea

The Crystal Method

Busy Child

Rabbit In The Moon

Out of Body Experience ( Phase 3: Burning Spear)

Electrotet

I Love You

Joey Beltram

Energy Flash

Second Phase

Mentasm

Tournesol

Interplanetary Zonecheck​