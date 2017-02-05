Call of Duty Launches First DLC for Infinite Warfare

Call of Duty just launched their first DLC for Infinite Warfare called Sabotage.
It includes a great new Zombies map called Rave in the Redwood, which is set in a 90s horror movie setting during a rave. It includes some great music. See below for tracklist.
The Prodigy
Your Love
Aphex Twin
Digeridoo
Stereo MCs
Elevate my Mind
Alien Sex Fiend
Now Im Feeling Zombiefied
SL2
On A Ragga Tip 2009
John Beltran
Blue World
Future Sound of London
Papua New Guinea
The Crystal Method
Busy Child
Rabbit In The Moon
Out of Body Experience ( Phase 3: Burning Spear)
Electrotet
I Love You
Joey Beltram
Energy Flash
Second Phase
Mentasm
Tournesol
Interplanetary Zonecheck