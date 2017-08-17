‘Call of Duty: WWII’ Private Multiplayer Beta Launches August 25 on Playstation 4

Developer Sledgehammer Games announced that Call of Duty: WWII will be launching a private multiplayer beta on August 25th, exclusively on Playstation 4. On September 1st, the beta will become available to Xbox One owners, as well. Naturally, the developers hope to use the beta periods to improve gameplay and work out any bugs before the game launches in November.

Share as much feedback as you can – everything helps. The development team will be playing non-stop, and we’ll be monitoring performance and collecting valuable data around the clock,” the developer said.

Several features will be available to test. They include:

At least three maps: Pointe Du Hoc, Ardennes, and Gibraltar

The new War Mode (see below)

Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint

Limited progression – start at Rank 1 and level up to unlock weapons, equipment, and more

The new War Mode in particular sounds enticing. Players join either the Axis or the Allies and battle their way across the village of St. Lo, France. It brings narrative objectives and a shifting map to Call of Duty multiplayer. Only one War Mode campaign will be included in the beta, but more are expected in the full release.

Sledgehammer will also be presenting several of the game’s features at GamesCom 2017 in Cologne, Germany on August 22nd at 10AM Pacific time. The developer’s efforts to bring Call of Duty back to its roots looks like it might pay off. We’ll know for sure when the game releases this November.