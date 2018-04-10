Call of Duty: WWII’s ‘The War Machine’ DLC is on the March

Starting today, players can join the war effort to combat the large-scale escalation of Axis power as Call of Duty: WWII – The War Machine is available now, first on PlayStation4. Packed with new multiplayer content, The War Machine DLC offering is the second expansion pack for Call of Duty: WWII, the No. 1 top-selling console video game of 2017 in North America. With today’s release, players can further the battle as they globetrot across Egypt, France, Germany, and Sicily on three new Multiplayer maps, take on an all-new War Mode multiplayer mission, and survive the undead in the newest Nazi Zombies saga chapter, The Shadowed Throne.

Egypt – Call of Duty: WWII heads to North Africa for the first time in this all-new Multiplayer map. Fight in and around the ancient pyramids at Giza, and battle for an interior temple flanked by tight tunnels adorned with ancient calligraphy. Every playstyle can succeed in this varied and dynamic new map.

Dunkirk – Face off on the beach and boardwalk of the French seaside city of Dunkirk. This map features a large, open and dangerous beach area flanked by tight building interiors. Sniping can be effective here, though aggressive running and gunning can also pay off, making every engagement unique in this historic battleground.

V-2 – This small, fast-paced map set in a rocket development and test site located in rural Germany features a launch tower in the center that provides a focal point and an opportunity to grab an elevated sightline on unsuspecting opponents. Explosive action is guaranteed here, in more ways than one.

Operation Husky – Join the Allies in the invasion of Sicily, one of the major blows against the Axis War Machine. Under the cover of darkness, gather and transmit intel on sensitive enemy ports and then – for the first time in Call of Duty: WWII Multiplayer – take to the skies in a fighter plane to protect bomber squadrons on their way to destroy the targets.

The War Machine DLC pack also features the co-operative Nazi Zombies saga update, The Shadowed Throne. Following Doktor Straub’s trail after narrowly escaping the zombie-infested island, the crew travels to a destroyed Berlin, Germany. Doktor Straub’s monstrous army is hellbent on purging his city of the Allied invaders. Players will join Marie, Drostan, Olivia, and Jefferson on their descent into madness in a city warped with terror, blood and war, as Nazi Zombies step out from the shadows of history.

Call of Duty: WWII – The War Machine DLC pack is available now, first on PlayStation4. The War Machine DLC Pack is also included in Call of Duty: WWII DLC Season Pass*, featuring all four DLC Packs planned for the year. Season Pass content is available first on PlayStation4.

