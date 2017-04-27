Calling all Platoons! ‘Battlefield 1’ Spring Update Now Available

Being a successful Battlefield player is all about playing the objective and working together as a team, and with the latest Battlefield 1 Spring Update, teamwork is an even bigger part of the experience.
Included in the free update, available now for all Battlefield 1 players, the new Platoon feature is introduced, where any player can create a Platoon, making it easier to play in large groups and to find and join your friends. Also coming in the Spring Update are new features and content including Server Admin settings, the Medic Revive Intent, 4 new weapon variants for each class, 19 new ribbons and 5 more Dog Tags.
Read more details about the Spring Update for the tweaks and balances the team has made based off player feedback