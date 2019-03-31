Can You Survive This is DayZ? Check Out New Gameplay Trailer

Be a hero, a villain, or anything in between. Welcome to DayZ, an online multiplayer survival game where each one of 60 players on a server follows a single goal – to survive as long as they can, by all means necessary.

Scavenging for supplies and roaming the open world never feels safe in DayZ, as you never know what’s behind the next corner. Hostile player interactions, or simply just struggling through severe weather can easily turn into intense, nerve-racking moments where you experience very real emotions. On the other hand, meeting with another friendly survivor in DayZ can lead to a true friendship that lasts a lifetime…