You Can’t Keep a Good Yakuza Down: ‘Yakuza 6’ Demo Back Online After Early Release Snafu

Some people got a bit of a surprise when they downloaded the Yakuza 6 demo. It seemed to just keep going. And going. And going.

As it turns out, Sega inadvertently released the entire game within the demo download. The company quickly pulled the demo, but several people had already found out how to get past the lock that was supposed to prevent players from exploring beyond Chapter 1.

Now, Sega has fixed up the demo and has relaunched the demo for players to enjoy. It’s only a small portion of the game, but your progress will carry over to the full game, according to a tweet from the game’s official Twitter account.

Sega’s had an unfortunate history of accidentally releasing games ahead of schedule. This article on US Gamer goes into more of the sordid details.

Having delved into Yakuza 6 myself, I can say without hesitation that it’s worth your time. If you can’t wait until April 17, grab the demo. Just don’t expect to find yourself finishing the game before it launches.