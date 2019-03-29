<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/BPOLbl7RvVo?controls=0″ frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Paradox Interactive is proud to present Cities: Skylines – Parklife for consoles. Available now on Playstation 4 and Xbox One for $14.99, Parklife is a playful new expansion for the hit city-builder, making cities more alive with new amusement parks, nature reserves, city parks and zoos, and custom parks and gardens to fill the empty spaces around town.

From roller coasters and campsites to flower beds, fountains and flamingos, Parklife adds new ways to play. The park area tool and level-up features work to increase park property values, and five new maps provide plenty of space to romp around!

More leisurely features:

Parks and Recreation: Use the new park area tool to create park districts wherever there is empty land, and new city services like Park Maintenance, which boosts happiness and effectiveness and helps level up parks.

Use the new park area tool to create park districts wherever there is empty land, and new city services like Park Maintenance, which boosts happiness and effectiveness and helps level up parks. Brick by Brick : Customize your city with new buildings and assets, including a new sightseeing bus line, new service buildings, new unique buildings like amusement parks, nature reserves, city parks and zoos, and a regal new monument, the Castle of Lord Chirpwick.

: Customize your city with new buildings and assets, including a new sightseeing bus line, new service buildings, new unique buildings like amusement parks, nature reserves, city parks and zoos, and a regal new monument, the Castle of Lord Chirpwick. Off the Beaten Path: Place buildings next to paths in the park districts (not just next to roads). Props can be placed anywhere inside park areas.

Place buildings next to paths in the park districts (not just next to roads). Props can be placed anywhere inside park areas. Recesses Between Buildings: Transform those empty spaces between your buildings into vibrant parks and gardens.

Transform those empty spaces between your buildings into vibrant parks and gardens. It’s a Walk in the Park: Customize routes and set ticket prices for new walking and sightseeing tours, among other tourism enhancements.

Customize routes and set ticket prices for new walking and sightseeing tours, among other tourism enhancements. Policies, Please: Take on three new city policies and eight new park policies to deal with recreational hazards like Animal Ethics and Fireworks.

Also available today for $7.99 MSRP, Radio Pack 2 is delivering two new radio stations in one sweet Cities: Skylines deal – get ready to saddle up and jazz up your game! Country Road Radio will take you home cowboy-style, and All That Jazz is bringing DJ Jazz Boatman back to take you back a few decades to a different era of dixieland.

In addition to the paid expansions, Cities: Skylines console edition will also get a free update, including a new tourism panel, trees that reduce noise pollution, a camera mode upgrade, new tourist models, and more.