Civilization VI – ‘Poland Civilization and Vikings Scenario Pack’ Out Now

Jadwiga was the first female monarch of the Kingdom of Poland in the late fourteenth century and youngest daughter to Louis the Great.

Her reign began in 1384, with her early years being categorized by earning the respect and loyalty of Polish nobility, ruling side-by-side with Lithuanian king Wladyslaw II Jagiello. Jadwiga was an expert mediator, protected the poor, and was a devout Christian who later became canonized as a saint by the Roman Catholic Church in 1997. She founded a special college for Lithuanians in Prague but perhaps is best known for her work helping to restore the University of Krakow, which would go on to become the center of Polish culture.

The Poland Civilization and Scenario Pack is available starting today. This premium DLC adds Poland, leader Jadwiga, and new scenario, “Jadwiga’s Legacy”, to Sid Meier’s Civilization VI.

Also available starting today is the Vikings Scenario Pack. In this premium DLC bring Europe under your rule as the mightiest Viking lord in “Vikings, Traders and Raiders!” – the most detailed scenario released yet for Sid Meier’s Civilization VI. The Vikings Scenario Pack also includes six new City-States and three new Natural Wonders for use in the base game of Sid Meier’s Civilization VI.

Both of these packs, which are included in Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – Digital Deluxe and available for purchase individually, are released alongside the ‘Winter 2016 Update’ for Sid Meier’s Civilization VI. This update adds a new Earth Map, Scenario Menu, various game updates, balance changes and fixes.