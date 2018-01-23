“Closers” Announces February Launch Date

Closers is a multiplayer online action RPG (MOARPG) beat-em-up with an emphasis on over-the-top brawler combat, boisterous storytelling, and characters with deep and profound backstories. Evil aliens have begun opening inter-dimensional gates to invade the world and players take the role of one of the “Closers,” a group of psychic teenagers chosen by the world government to take on the alien menace and close these dangerous dimensional portals.

The Closers launch Day Raid introduces the Dimensional Ops Center, an area where players can earn the most powerful gear in the game and challenge Closers’ first Raid Boss: Tiamat! From the Dimensional Ops Center, the Closers journey into another dimension, known as the Nightmare World, controlled by an extremely powerful dimensional entity called Tiamat. By fighting their way through the Nightmare World, players will unlock the gateway to the Abyss and face off against the Queen of Nightmares herself.

Closers‘ launch will also be accompanied by the game’s first raid, open to all players and featuring challenging scenarios with unique encounters and special loot rewards that will only be earned by the most dedicated of Closers.

But players won’t have to wait that long for an update to Closers. Today, the game will bring an update that increases the level cap from 65 to 70 for all characters, along with adding a new hub area – Sky Ship Bridge – with new story quests.

Published by En Masse Entertainment, Closers will be launching February 6th on Steam and on the En Masse digital store.