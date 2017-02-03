Cloud Pirates Fires into Early Access February 9th

The Allods Team and global publisher My.com are proud to announce that Cloud Pirates, an airships combat game is hitting Early Access with a brand new game mode – Gold Rush. On the same day players will also be able to get Early Access on Steam. By playing the new Gold Rush mode, it enables pirates to gain a head start that will allow players to loot special resources. Players can form brotherhoods, the clans of the game, to loot or defend special aerial convoys and be rewarded in valuable “meteor ore.” Future updates will allow brotherhoods to build incredibly useful sky fortresses. These fortresses will play a pivotal role in Cloud Pirates high stakes action.

A thousand years ago the world of Sarnaut was split by a cataclysm into countless islands dri ing through the Astral space. Before long, people invented flying ships to travel from island to island, and found artifacts & treasures everywhere. Treasure hunters began to form squadrons, and equipped their airships with various weaponry to protect themselves in their hunt for riches. Bands of Cloud Pirates, as people called them, began to fight each other for the right to plunder the skies…

Ready your airship, band together with your comrades in arms, and claim what is yours! For profit and glory!

Deck out your pirate airship with cutting edge weaponry in Cloud Pirates, an action MMO in which you fire your cannons to crush the enemy in fast-paced aerial battles!

Cloud Pirates