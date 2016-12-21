Cloud Pirates Unveils Third Closed Beta

Players can now join the next closed beta phase for Cloud Pirates until January 2nd. Players can take command of one of many customizable airships and prove themselves in aerial team battles. This third closed beta test will expand in all new directions, such as the further developed “Captain Progress” system and additional customization options for all Ships. Players can work with a brand-new Crew System, with collectible crews that can adapt the way ships behave in the thick of battle.

Deck out your pirate airship with cutting edge weaponry in Cloud Pirates, an action MMO in which you fire your cannons to crush the enemy in fast-paced aerial battles!

