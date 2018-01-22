Collectors, Ready Your Wallets: Sony Announces Its Own Line of Collectible Figurines

Sony is preparing a line of collectible figurines based on its popular PlayStation properties.

The Totaku Collection, as its called, will be produced by ThinkGeek. Each figurine will stand approximately four inches tall. Sony plans to release seven Totaku initially: Bloodborne’s Hunter, Parappa the Rapper, Crash Bandicoot, the Feisar FX350 racer from Wipeout, Sackboy from Little Big Planet, Kratos from God of War, and Heihachi from Tekken.

Unlike Nintendo’s line of collectible amiibo figurines, the Totaku series does not seem to have any near-field communication technology built in. That means these are for display only and won’t have any function within PlayStation games. Sony is banking on the love of fans to move these figures, so hopefully there’s enough admiration out there for PlayStation properties to make these a success.

Each figurine will retail for $9.99.