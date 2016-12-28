‘Convicted Galaxy’ Launching on Kickstarter

Mind Grown Software LLC is now allowing access to their 2.5D space based territorial action rogue-lite, Convicted Galaxy, crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, set to begin on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017.

The campaign goal will be $10,225 and an early backer exclusive pledge of $9 will grant access to the game upon release.

After an emergency evacuation of a deep space prison ship, the player is stranded in an unknown galaxy full of escaped prisoners who grow stronger with every passing moment. With the primary goal to escape the galaxy, the player must build space stations, upgrade their ship, and dogfight prisoner’s ships on their way. Take risks when necessary, but don’t forget that you only have one chance.

Availability/System Requirements: Convicted Galaxy is set for a May 2017 launch. The release version of the game will run on Windows, Mac, and Linux with DirectX 9.0c or OpenGL equivalent support. Minimum expected hardware requirements may be found at the Convicted Galaxy Steam store page.

Mind Grown Software LLC is a small three person indie development studio believing small ideas can be grown into meaningful experience for others. Their goal is to create fun, interactive software for growing minds of all ages.