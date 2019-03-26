Corpse Party: Sweet Sachiko’s Hysteric Birthday Bash – Opening Movie

Corpse Party: Sweet Sachiko’s Hysteric Birthday Bash is a different type of adventure in the Corpse Party series that stars the violent and murderous Sachiko Shinozaki, who has decided to invite her victims to Heavenly Host Elementary School to celebrate her birthday. However, this isn’t the type of party where the guests leave with a smile on their faces. Instead, Sachiko plans to force the students to participate in twisted games for her amusement.

Will the students survive Sachiko’s celebration, or will they meet a Wrong End once again? Find out when the game launches, April 10th.