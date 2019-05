It’s a race for the fate of the planet! Check out the opening cinematic for Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled’s campaign mode, the Adventure Mode.

With Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, the stakes are high and the competition is fierce. It’s the CTR you love, now kicked into the highest gear. Available June 21st on PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

Pre-order and get the Electron Skins Pack, containing the Crash, Coco, and Cortex Electron Skins, each with a unique podium animation.