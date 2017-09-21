Cross-Platform Play Now Available for Minecraft, Switch Support Coming This Winter

Minecraft developer Mojang, along with its parent company, Microsoft, cut the ribbon on cross-platform play for the insanely popular creation game, Minecraft. The goal of the so-called Better Together update is to allow any player of Minecraft to play with any other player, regardless of their platform of choice.

Currently, Minecraft supports cross-platform play for Windows 10, Xbox One, Android, iOS, and VR. Switch compatibility is in the works, though it’s a larger undertaking and will need more time.

We want to make sure that everything is ready to bring this platform onboard, and there’s a lot of work to do to make that happen,” said creative communications manager Marsh Davies. “…We expect to be ready with the free Better Together Update on Switch this winter.”

Players can share their creations on the Minecraft Marketplace with players on any gaming device (with some exceptions), and a gamer playing on iOS can put down their phone, pick up their Xbox One controller, and continue from where they left off.

Sony is the notable holdout. Many developers are urging Sony to cooperate and open up the Playstation 4 to cross-platform play, for Minecraft and many other titles. It’s allegedly not difficult at all to enable cross-platform compatibility; so easy, in fact, that some developers did it by accident and had to update the game to remove it.

Hopefully, Sony’s issues are worked out, and everyone can play Minecraft together soon.