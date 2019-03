Crystar is coming to PlayStation 4 on August 27th! Explore the afterworld of Purgatory as Rei and combat the Souls of the dead to save her sister. Play as four different characters and unlock their memories to learn the truth behind their stories and secrets. Cry to empower their equipment and summon a Guardian, a powerful ally to defeat their foes.

In Crystar, tears aren’t a sign of weakness, but of strength.