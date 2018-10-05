Cybershoes – VR Accessory Goes to Kickstarter

After an extremely successful Gamescom, Tokyo Game Show and E3 2018 hardware demo, the team has finally launched their Kickstarter campaign. Virtual reality enthusiasts can step into new worlds like never before with the introduction of Cybershoes, an affordable, innovative VR accessory that is worn on your feet, and allows you to literally walk, run or flee through virtual reality.

Backer#522 of the Kickstarter campaign said: “I have noticed a design philosophy that is present in all the best gear: Keep It Simple, Stupid. These are obviously made well with heck of a lot of design hours behind the process. These guys have taken the treadmill concept and turned it inside out.”

How is it different than any other VR accessories?

The Cybershoes are strapped directly onto your feet, and as you are seated in a swivel bar stool, to provide a unique VR journey. The Cybershoes are compatible with any VR game, and function with SteamVR, the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Pimax or Windows Mixed Reality. With the Cybershoes at your feet, all of your moments are controlled by your own physical movement, so you can feel like you’re exploring ancient dwarven ruins or fleeing from a grasping horde of the undead.

“VR is an endless space, but until now it was not really easy to walk in,” says Michael Bieglmayer, inventor and CEO of Cybershoes GmbH. “We had to experiment a lot until we realized that the solution was not to be found in standing but in sitting. Then one thing led to another. And the result inspires: because nobody can escape the strong immersion that is possible with Cybershoes. That’s why the swivel chair you’re sitting on is forgotten in no time.”

Cybershoes benefits and features include: