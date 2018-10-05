Cybershoes – VR Accessory Goes to Kickstarter

After an extremely successful Gamescom, Tokyo Game Show and E3 2018 hardware demo, the team has finally launched their Kickstarter campaign. Virtual reality enthusiasts can step into new worlds like never before with the introduction of Cybershoes, an affordable, innovative VR accessory that is worn on your feet, and allows you to literally walk, run or flee through virtual reality.
Backer#522 of the Kickstarter campaign said: “I have noticed a design philosophy that is present in all the best gear: Keep It Simple, Stupid. These are obviously made well with heck of a lot of design hours behind the process. These guys have taken the treadmill concept and turned it inside out.”
How is it different than any other VR accessories?
The Cybershoes are strapped directly onto your feet, and as you are seated in a swivel bar stool, to provide a unique VR journey. The Cybershoes are compatible with any VR game, and function with SteamVR, the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Pimax or Windows Mixed Reality. With the Cybershoes at your feet, all of your moments are controlled by your own physical movement, so you can feel like you’re exploring ancient dwarven ruins or fleeing from a grasping horde of the undead.
“VR is an endless space, but until now it was not really easy to walk in,” says Michael Bieglmayer, inventor and CEO of Cybershoes GmbH. “We had to experiment a lot until we realized that the solution was not to be found in standing but in sitting. Then one thing led to another. And the result inspires: because nobody can escape the strong immersion that is possible with Cybershoes. That’s why the swivel chair you’re sitting on is forgotten in no time.”
Cybershoes benefits and features include:
- Affordability – The Cybershoes are highly affordable to anyone who already owns their own VR setup.
- Easy Setup – The calibration and linking to your VR rig is incredibly simple and getting ready to play is as easy as sitting in your favorite swivel bar stool and strapping on the Cybershoes to your feet.
- Advanced Immersion Through Natural Movement – The Cybershoes are able to immerse players in the experience by letting them control their in-game movement by actually walking in place, the player actually feels as if they are their in-game character. So, as you play using the Cybershoes, your brain perceives that you’re standing and not sitting when you explore a different world.
- The Apex of Usability and Low Price – The Cybershoes offers a VR movement product in term of accessibility and price that is not matched in the industry. Most VR movement accessories are extraordinarily expensive, as well as have enormous space and power requirements and professional installation and setup, well beyond the average consumers’ means.
- Compatibility and Functionality – The Cybershoes are compatible with any Steam application that utilizes touchpads or motion controllers, as well as Oculus, HTC Vive, Pimax, and Microsoft Mixed Reality via the Steam platform.
- More Uses Beyond Gaming – The Cybershoes benefits go beyond gaming as it can be employed in training and planning for industrial facilities, physical rehab programs for the elderly, and architecture and construction previews.
- Thoroughly Tested – The Cybershoes has already undergone testing with more than 3,200 individual users.
- Accurate Directional Tracking – The player’s vision is independent of the walking direction of the Cybershoes, meaning you can fully observe your surroundings while you walk, duck or bend to pick up objects thanks to highly accurate motion trackers in Cybershoes
- Fitness through gameplay – A low stress and impact experience allow you to exercise while you play.