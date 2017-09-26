Dabbing Ninjas Unleashes with the Release of ‘Ninja Shodown’

Rising Star Games, in partnership with UK-based development studio Bitmap Bureau, announced that Ninja Shodown releases today on PC, Mac and Linux and September 28th on PS4 system. Releases for Xbox One and for Nintendo Switch will follow shortly.
To celebrate the release of Ninja Shodown, Rising Star Games has released a gloriously ’90s inspired live-action trailer for the game.
Ninja Shodown Key Features:
- Intense local multiplayer action for one to four players, either competitively or co-operatively… you choose!
- Six distinct game modes – Last Ninja, Battle, Coin, Crown, Arcade and Infinite – and five unique locations – Temple, Dojo,
- Downtown, Museum and Area 88 – each with their own gameplay features.
- Use a range of deadly ninja (and not-so-ninja) weapons to destroy anyone who gets in your way!
- Awesome stereo techno soundtrack by Matt Gray… feel the retro vibe!