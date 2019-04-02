Darksiders Warmastered Edition Now Out on Nintendo Switch

Today is the End of the World as we know it. A world without Darksiders on Nintendo Switch.

Deceived by the forces of evil into prematurely bringing about the end of the world, War – the first Horseman of the Apocalypse – stands accused of breaking the sacred law by inciting a war between Heaven and Hell..

Prepare your controllers, Nephilim! War and Ruin have begun their ride again! Go back to the roots of the Apocalypse and fight the Hell on Earth with Darksiders Warmastered Edition, out now on Nintendo Switch, both digitally and in retail stores, along with PC, PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One