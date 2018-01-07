Dash Into Impressive Visuals From Monster Energy Supercross Videogame

Milestone, one of the leading racing game developers in the world, recently gave fans an exclusive look behind the scenes of Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame with a brand-new trailer.

Led by Ralph Sheheen, the official voice of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, the newest developer diary for Monster Energy Supercross showcases the four rules behind the creation of its visuals:

Rule 1 – “Get Real”: Innovative tracks and prestigious stadiums are authentically recreated using photogrammetry for maximum realism.

Rule 2 – “Face First”: If the tracks and stadiums are real, then the elite athletes must be real too: all riders’ faces are rendered using our 3D scanning system.

Rule 3 – “Building Heroes”: An authentic experience is made possible thanks to the realistic presentations of tracks, riders and podiums for a truly immersive Supercross experience.

Rule 4 – “Be There”: Advanced techniques, combined with a dynamic 3D menu and astonishing artistic polish, make the gamer feel like a real Monster Energy Supercross champion who is ready to “Enter The Arena.”

Pretty simple, right? Visually, it looks to be a very impressive looking game. Check out the video below. The game will be available on February 13th for PlayStation4, Xbox One, and Windows PC/STEAM. The game will launch on Nintendo Switch shortly thereafter.