‘Dead Cells’ Animated Trailer for PS4

Dead Cells is a rogue-lite, metroidvania inspired, action-platformer. You’ll explore a sprawling, ever-changing castle… assuming you’re able to fight your way past its keepers in 2D souls-lite combat. No checkpoints. Kill, die, learn, repeat.

Features:

RogueVania: The progressive exploration of an interconnected world, with the replayability of a rogue-lite and the adrenaline pumping threat of permadeath.

The progressive exploration of an interconnected world, with the replayability of a rogue-lite and the adrenaline pumping threat of permadeath. 2D Souls-lite Action: Tough but fair combat, more than fifty weapons and spells with unique gameplay, and, of course, the emergency panic roll to get you out of trouble.

Tough but fair combat, more than fifty weapons and spells with unique gameplay, and, of course, the emergency panic roll to get you out of trouble. Non-linear progression: Sewers, Ossuary or Remparts? Once unlocked, special permanent abilities allow you to access new paths to reach your objective. Opt for the path that suits your current build, your play style or just your mood.

Sewers, Ossuary or Remparts? Once unlocked, special permanent abilities allow you to access new paths to reach your objective. Opt for the path that suits your current build, your play style or just your mood. Exploration: Secret rooms, hidden passages, charming landscapes.

Dead Cells is coming to PlayStation on August 7th! For a limited time it’s available to pre-order at -20% off.